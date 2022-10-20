Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $71.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after buying an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

