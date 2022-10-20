Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

