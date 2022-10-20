Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $26.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 17.6% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $265,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.