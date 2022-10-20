Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $12.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GHL opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.04. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

