Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $93.08

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.08.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,404 shares of company stock worth $6,050,083. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

