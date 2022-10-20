Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Target Price at $152.00

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $121.14 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,049.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.