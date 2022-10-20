PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $160.50 Average PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $127.66 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

