Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Shares of SPWR opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.71. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 37.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 119,674 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in SunPower by 57.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

