Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Latham Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 363,653 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 81.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
