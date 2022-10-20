Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target to $32.60

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 156.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.51.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Weibo has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 15.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.