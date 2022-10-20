Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,234,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

