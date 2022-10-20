StockNews.com Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Hold”

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Wix.com Stock Down 4.2 %

WIX opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Wix.com by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

