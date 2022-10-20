SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50 and a beta of 1.47.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

