SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50 and a beta of 1.47.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

