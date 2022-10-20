Cowen Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $132.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

