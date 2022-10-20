The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $13.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VITL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.
VITL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.60.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
