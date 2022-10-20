The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VITL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.