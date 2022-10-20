The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $13.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VITL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

