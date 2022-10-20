Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

SYNH opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

