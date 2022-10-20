Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $11.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after buying an additional 3,662,831 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 3,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

