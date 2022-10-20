Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,119,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

