Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synlogic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.