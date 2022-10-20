Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Synlogic Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. Analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
