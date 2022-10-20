Royal Bank of Canada Increases Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,899.50 ($47.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,953.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,789.59. The company has a market cap of £99.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,969.44. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

