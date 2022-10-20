SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

SLM opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SLM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

