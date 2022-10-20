Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.88. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

