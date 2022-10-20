THG’s (THG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

THG Stock Performance

THG stock opened at GBX 59.26 ($0.72) on Tuesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.19 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The company has a market capitalization of £827.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at THG

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding purchased 1,169,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £818,300 ($988,762.69).

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

