Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $261.38

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $158.86 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Cim LLC increased its stake in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 31.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 10.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.