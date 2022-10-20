Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price at $261.38

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.88.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock.
Globant Stock Performance
NYSE GLOB opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.94. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $158.86 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Cim LLC increased its stake in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 31.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 10.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
