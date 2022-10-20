Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 24,031 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average daily volume of 2,826 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ADT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ADT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,062 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

