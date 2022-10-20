Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

