Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Increases By 6.4%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 1,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,493.4 days.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

