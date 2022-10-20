Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Critical Survey

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $713.17 million 1.11 $516.19 million $16.45 1.60 Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.09 -$9.71 million ($4.17) -0.07

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 47.70% 25.16% 12.57% Performance Shipping -5.46% -2.67% -1.63%

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. It operates a fleet of 26 Panamax vessels, 24 Capesize vessels, four Ultra-Handymax vessels, 47 containerships, and 45 tankers. Olympos Maritime Ltd. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

