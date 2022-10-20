Reviewing Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) & Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) and Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Erasca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $12.63 million 0.52 -$5.09 million ($1.59) -1.33 Erasca N/A N/A -$122.76 million ($1.33) -5.32

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Erasca 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Erasca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Erasca has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Erasca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -37.71% -49.64% -25.94% Erasca N/A -29.43% -26.64%

Risk and Volatility

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erasca has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Erasca shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erasca beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow the natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; Pediacyn atopic dermatitis hydrogel; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

