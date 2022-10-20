Head-To-Head Survey: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -32.69% -36.81% -29.06% Cardlytics -50.15% -15.46% -8.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.06 billion 0.91 -$387.77 million ($1.53) -2.46 Cardlytics $267.12 million 0.99 -$128.57 million ($4.56) -1.76

This table compares Dada Nexus and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardlytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Dada Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $18.18, indicating a potential upside of 383.38%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 151.24%. Given Dada Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Cardlytics.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

