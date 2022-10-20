Comparing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.88 $4.96 billion $1.95 11.79 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.02 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 8 0 2.80 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.78%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

(Get Rating)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.