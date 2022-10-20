Analyzing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Scientific and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 13 1 3.00 Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $11.89 billion 4.93 $1.04 billion $0.58 70.62 Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boston Scientific and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 7.16% 14.58% 7.60% Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Sharps Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

