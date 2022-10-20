ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 258 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 258 ($3.12).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11). In other news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($57,274.05). Also, insider Constantin Coussios bought 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11).

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

LON CTEC opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.56) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5,396.40. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

