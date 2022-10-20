Contrasting Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and YaSheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 224.24%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and YaSheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.97 $75.44 million $0.40 28.10 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats YaSheng Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

