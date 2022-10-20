Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261 ($3.15).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 177 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,609.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.75. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

