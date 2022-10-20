Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 490 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 510 ($6.16) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 166 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.97. The firm has a market cap of £33.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 193 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

