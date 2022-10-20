Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 775 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.46 ($21.43).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 550 ($6.65) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,833.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 670.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.41.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

