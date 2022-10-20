Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,255.20 ($27.25).

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,461 ($17.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3,050.00. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,673.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,761.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

