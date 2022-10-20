Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 925

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSX. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,026.71 ($12.41).
Hiscox stock opened at GBX 890 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 897.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 917.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.73. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
