Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.50 ($23.98) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €18.23 ($18.60) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.36.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

