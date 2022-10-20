Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 196.95 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 318 ($3.84).

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

