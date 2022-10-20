Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Cut to GBX 903

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,118 ($13.51) to GBX 903 ($10.91) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Auction Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:ATG opened at GBX 762 ($9.21) on Tuesday. Auction Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 636 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,588 ($19.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 799.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 896.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £918.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10,885.71.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

