null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 144 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of null from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get null alerts:

null Stock Down 0.1 %

IDS opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.37) on Tuesday. null has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.70 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.13.

null Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.