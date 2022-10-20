Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $60.40

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.29 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.