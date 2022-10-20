Analysts Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT at $123.90

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,228 shares of company stock worth $13,116,743. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

