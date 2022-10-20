Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 528 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 682 ($8.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 517.80 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 488.70 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,991.54.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.