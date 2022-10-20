South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $520.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 25,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $664,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,931,146.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

