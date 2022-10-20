Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $121.50

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $93.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $542,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $284,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

