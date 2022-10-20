Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 1,496

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

A number of research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 478 ($5.78) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 649.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 809.09. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.83.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 422,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,288,938.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

