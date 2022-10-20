Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $171.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.